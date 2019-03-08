Video

Drinkstone Hall, complete with its own moat, is on the market

Drinkstone Hall is a stunning home, a country house that merges historic features from the Victorian era with cutting edge modern design and amenities added much more recently.

Although it was originally built in the 1800s it has been modernised, extended and upgraded to become a spacious family home, set in around 11 acres of moated gardens, grounds and paddocks.

It is a special setting, surrounded by a moat in the grounds of a former medieval hall.

This is a former Victorian farmhouse of elegant proportions.

During the past decade it has been considerably re-modelled to incorporate a stunning kitchen extension, which forms part of the main living areas and gives a contemporary twist on the original building. It cleverly fuses Victorian elegance and generous ceiling heights and with attractive corning and sash windows, with bi-fold doors and a Sono integrated speaker system.

The accommodation today extends to almost 6,000 sq ft, now providing a family with versatile accommodation, which is particularly extensive on the ground floor.

There is a large reception hall with an elegant staircase rising to the first floor, with tiled floors, as well as decorative cornicing, and with reception rooms to the east and west.

There is a drawing room with an open fireplace and double aspects, and a formal dining room, also with an open fireplace and fine views.

The inner hallway gives access to the study, which has useful storage and a fireplace, and exposed polished brick floors.

The kitchen/dining/living room is an expansive contemporary addition to the house and has breathtaking views over the moat and the grounds beyond.

It has bi-folding doors to the north and east and the kitchen incorporates hand-made Shaker units with a large oak-topped central island, as well as a Aga, Neff hob and oven and integrated appliances.

There is an open-plan living area which opens into the dining room and sitting area, which has a open fire with a tiled hearth. It has sliding doors to the snug.

There is a side hall with its own access, which could well serve as an annexe, but currently provides a ground floor shower room and a useful utility/laundry room, with an independent staircase leading to a bedroom/studio space.

On the first floor the master bedroom has superb views over the gardens to the south and east, with a dressing area fitted with a range of bespoke wardrobes and storage, as well as an en suite bathroom with a separate shower cubicle, a vanity wash basin and a low level WC.

To the west is the bedroom wing, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the second floor is a further en suite bedroom, and attic storage.

The property is approached from the village lane by a grand driveway with five-bar electric gates.

The grounds include a floodlit manege, a stable block with four stables and a tack room, a heated swimming pool with a thatched summerhouse and a tennis court.

This property is on sale with Bedfords with a guide price of £2m.