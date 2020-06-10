Drive-in cinema coming to Suffolk as lockdown relaxed
PUBLISHED: 15:53 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 10 June 2020
PAMELA BIDWELL
Drive-in cinemas will reopen from June 15, with Suffolk’s Helmingham Hall welcoming visitors to showings on a 52ft screen in July.
Helmingham Hall and Gardens, near Stowmarket, reopened its public gardens on June 9 but has announced its first public event in almost three months – a drive-in cinema, with classic 80s movies and live entertainment.
Events company Star and Mouse have promised visitors a unique experience at one of 12 screenings starting from July 4.
Films will be shown on the company’s new 52ft screen and film audio will be broadcast over FM radio.
A spokesman for Star and Mouse said: “Expect a little measure of Hollywood glamour and lashing of Americana swagger right to your doorstep. This won’t be an ordinary drive-in.
“Prepare yourself for DJ sets, car bingo, quizzes, live music and food and drinks for a spot of pre-film entertainment our movie starts at sundown.”
Tickets are not yet on sale and the films that will be shown are yet to be announced.
Those wishing to register their interest and be notified when tickets are announced can visit the Star and Mouse website.
