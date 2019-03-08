Drive-in cinema to show Christmas films with mulled wine and candyfloss

Nightlfix is bringing the UK's biggest inflatable drive-in cinema to Colchester. Picture: NIGHTFLIX NIGHTFLIX

The UK's biggest inflatable drive-in cinema is opening just off the A12 - promising to bring the best Christmas movies along with festive food and drink.

The 60ft-high screen will arrive as part of the new Winter Food & Film Wonderland when it opens to customers in December at the former Sainsbury's site in Stanway, Colchester.

Although the drive-in cinema will be the main event, there will be tons of festive activities spread across the four acres to keep all the family entertained.

There will be candyfloss stalls, mulled wine, hot chocolate, popcorn and even a mini Christmas market - so you can do that last minute shopping for your children's stockings.

While classic Christmas movies will be shown to revive some old memories while also creating new ones.

Brian Graves, the creative director of Nightflix, said there is nothing quite like his creation anywhere else in the county.

He said: "We want to bring the whole county together for the Christmas period, during both the day and night. It's all very exciting.

"The location is perfect as it's close to Ipswich, the A12 and with great bus links coming into Colchester. We hope it will attract a huge audience from all over."

The cinema screen will offer both drive-in and limited seated tickets every evening, from Friday, December 6 right up to Christmas Eve.

Each night there will be two screenings, with the early film at 5.30pm for all the family and a later film primarily aimed at a more mature audience at 8.30pm.

Tickets costs £25 for a standard car, with a maximum of five people. More information on the seated section will be available soon and tickets will be available online in the near future.

What else is in store?

It won't just be your average trip to the movies as there will be a series of Christmas activities to get you in the seasonal spirit.

These include a Christmas card design competition, a "What Christmas means to me" writing competition, some dressing up contests, a Reindeer Hunt and more.

There is a 10% discounted price to all services personnel - including Military, Fire, Police & NHS workers, just

use the code 'SERVICES' at the checkout and make sure to bring along some proof for the gate check.

Keep your eyes peeled on the Nightflix Facebook page or join their mailing list here for ticket updates.