Drive-thru coffee shop or restaurant could join Pizza Hut and KFC at retail park

PUBLISHED: 11:34 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 07 June 2020

A drive-thru coffee shop could be joining KFC, B&Q and Pizza Hut at Brook Retail Park in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A drive-thru coffee shop could be joining KFC, B&Q and Pizza Hut at Brook Retail Park in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The owners of Primark have submitted plans to build a drive-thru coffee shop or restaurant unit at a retail park near Clacton.

Associated British Foods Ltd has applied for outline planning permission on land at Brook Retail Park, which is already home to Pizza Hut, KFC and B&Q.

The firm wants to redevelop part of the existing car park to make way for a coffee shop or restaurant unit with a drive-thru lane, creating up to 12 new full-time jobs once built, and further jobs during construction.

If the proposals, which will go before Tendring District Council’s planning committee, are approved then talks with potential tenants can move forward.

MORE: New store set to join McDonalds, hotel and Lidl at £75m retail park

In its planning statement, the firm said: “(The company) seeks planning permission for the redevelopment of part of the existing Brook Retail Park car park to provide a coffee shop or restaurant unit with drive-thru.

“(The unit) has been proposed to meet an identified need for a coffee shop or restaurant with drive-thru in this location to serve visitors to Brook Park, passing trade on the A133 and nearby existing and proposed residential areas.”

The layout and design of the proposed unit will be chosen by whichever company wants to move into it, but this is yet to be decided.

News of these latest plans come after it emerged Pets at Home would be joining Lidl, the Marstons hotel and restaurant and McDonalds at Brook Park West, which is on the opposite side of the road.

Designs for 200 homes on adjacent land are currently being considered by council planners.

A final decision on whether to give outline planning permission for the drive-thru coffee shop at Brook Retail Park – which would allow the company to press ahead with a more detailed proposal for the site – must be made by June 22.

