Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk’s roads by police

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

The top ten fastest speeds clocked by police on Suffolk’s roads over the past three years have been revealed.

The statistics, obtained through a Freedom of Information (FoI) request by this newspaper, show the top speed in the county from January 1, 2016, to March 4, 2019, was 154mph.

Louie Howlett, from Lakenheath, was caught at more than double the national speed limit in April 2016 in a Seat Leon Cupra and was banned from driving for 56 days.

The speed, recorded on the A11 at Icklingham, is believed to be the fastest ever recorded on the county’s roads.

A motorcyclist clocked travelling at 133mph on the A14 at Higham – also in 2016 – claimed second place on the list.

The top ten speeds on Suffolk's roads over the past three years have been revealed Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Stephen Higgins, of Tostock, near Bury St Edmunds, admitted speeding on a Honda motorbike and was banned for three months.

Ashley Buxton, from Great Blakenham, was placed joint-third after riding his Kawasaki motorcycle at 131mph on the A12 near Wickham Market in May last year. He was banned for 100 days.

Two bans were also dished out to drivers clocked at 130mph in the top ten.

Nicholas Jowett, of Milton Keynes, was caught on the A11 at Elveden in a Honda Civic in June 2016, and was banned for ten weeks.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk police and crime commissioner said he found it "staggering" that motorists continued to travel at such high speeds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tim Passmore, Suffolk police and crime commissioner said he found it "staggering" that motorists continued to travel at such high speeds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

While Christopher-Paul Pearce, of Linton, Cambridgeshire, was banned for 14 days after being caught in a Vauxhall Astra on the A14 at Kentford, near Newmarket, also in June 2016.

The speeds in the top ten list range from 154mph to 117mph.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, said he found it “staggering” that drivers continued to travel at such high speeds.

“The safety of all road users in Suffolk is a key priority for me as the county’s police and crime commissioner. Speeding wrecks lives and there is no excuse for it,” he said.

“I find it absolutely staggering that, despite all the publicity and numerous warning signs, drivers continue to be caught driving at such horrendous speeds.

“I cannot understand how anyone could ever think there is an excuse for such reckless and irresponsible behaviour. Speed is one of the fatal four causes of serious injury or death on our roads and these thoughtless drivers really do need to wake up to the fact that they are not just risking their own lives, but the lives of fellow road users.”

