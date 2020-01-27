E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Driver crashes into electric pole

PUBLISHED: 16:38 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 27 January 2020

The driver collided with a power pole in Head Lane by the mini roundabout with Bures Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A car, thought to be driven by a learner, has collided with a pole supplying power near Sudbury.

Police were called at 3.05pm to reports of a collision in Head Lane by a mini roundabout in Great Cornard.

Witnesses have said on social media that it was a silver learner car which crashed just off the roundabout with Bures Road.

Police stayed on the scene to direct traffic until recovery for the vehicle arrived at approximately 4.30pm.

UK Power Networks will be visiting the incident to assess the damage to the pole, however it is thought to still be in working condition.

