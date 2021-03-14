Published: 1:24 PM March 14, 2021

A driver has hit a pillar outside a bank in the centre of a market town.

Suffolk police were called to Cornhill, in Bury St Edmunds, after reports that an elderly driver had hit the pillar outside Barclays Bank.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there was only a low level of damage as a result of the collision and said that passers-by had been over to help the driver.

Officers remain at the scene.