News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Driver hits pillar outside town's Barclays bank

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:24 PM March 14, 2021   
Essex Police are investigating incidents where elderly people have been approached by suspects prete

Barclays bank in Bury St Edmunds. Stock image - Credit: Archant

A driver has hit a pillar outside a bank in the centre of a market town.

Suffolk police were called to Cornhill, in Bury St Edmunds, after reports that an elderly driver had hit the pillar outside Barclays Bank. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there was only a low level of damage as a result of the collision and said that passers-by had been over to help the driver. 

Officers remain at the scene. 

You may also want to watch:

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glemham Road, Sweffling

Car stolen from front of home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Landlady Sharon Shipp The Chestnut Horse Great Finborough

Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft.

Gallery

New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Rocky the red dachshund

Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus