Driver hits pillar outside town's Barclays bank
Published: 1:24 PM March 14, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A driver has hit a pillar outside a bank in the centre of a market town.
Suffolk police were called to Cornhill, in Bury St Edmunds, after reports that an elderly driver had hit the pillar outside Barclays Bank.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said there was only a low level of damage as a result of the collision and said that passers-by had been over to help the driver.
Officers remain at the scene.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus