Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD JON MCDONALD

A driver on the A12 caused traffic chaos - after abandoning a caravan in the middle of the dual carriageway.

The caravan, a green and white Elddis, was being towed by an unknown vehicle when it was ditched on the northbound carriageway close to Colchester.

The caravan caused miles of traffic and queues on the other side of the road as curious drivers spotted the blockage.

When police made it to the scene to move the vehicle, they found the issue that may have led the driver to leave it - a missing wheel on the left-hand side.

Pc Jon McDonald, who was at the scene of the halting holiday home, tweeted to say: "Delays between junction 27-28 on the A12 northbound.

"Someone decided to leave their caravan without reporting it to police. No, it can't be moved, it's missing a wheel."

The caravan was eventually moved from the side of the road by a recovery vehicle.