Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

PUBLISHED: 13:56 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 27 May 2019

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

JON MCDONALD

A driver on the A12 caused traffic chaos - after abandoning a caravan in the middle of the dual carriageway.

The caravan, a green and white Elddis, was being towed by an unknown vehicle when it was ditched on the northbound carriageway close to Colchester.

The caravan caused miles of traffic and queues on the other side of the road as curious drivers spotted the blockage.

When police made it to the scene to move the vehicle, they found the issue that may have led the driver to leave it - a missing wheel on the left-hand side.

Pc Jon McDonald, who was at the scene of the halting holiday home, tweeted to say: "Delays between junction 27-28 on the A12 northbound.

"Someone decided to leave their caravan without reporting it to police. No, it can't be moved, it's missing a wheel."

The caravan was eventually moved from the side of the road by a recovery vehicle.

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

A14 overnight closures at Stowmarket for works

The A14 at Stowmarket will see overnight closures between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Audi driver spotted speeding at 116mph on A12

The Audi driver was clocked at 116mph when they passed officers near Wickham Market on the A12 Picture: NSRAPT

