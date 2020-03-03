Driver left with injuries after crash between car and lorry

The B1123 has been blocked following the crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car near Halesworth which has blocked a road.

Suffolk Constabulary said they were called to the B1123 in Blyford at 10.30am to reports of a collision.

A Ford Fiesta had crashed with a DAF HGV, leaving one driver with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary confirmed officers remain at the scene while the vehicles are recovered.