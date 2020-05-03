E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorist in life threatening condition after driving wrong way down A12

PUBLISHED: 07:42 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:42 03 May 2020

Police have closed the A12 whilst they deal with the collision. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Police have closed the A12 whilst they deal with the collision. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A motorist is in hospital with life threatening injuries after driving the wrong way down the London bound carriageway of the A12 and colliding with another car.

Essex Police were called to the incident on the A12 just outside Colchester, between junction 25 for Marks Tey and 24 for Kelvedon, shortly before midnight on Saturday May 2.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and it is believed that one of the vehicles was travelling the wrong way along the carriageway.

The southbound carriageway is was closed throughout the morning as police investigated the incident and has now been reopened.

There is a diversion in place at Marks Tey via the A120, A131 and A130 and traffic will rejoin the A12 at Chelmsford – motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan ahead.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the collision or who has any dash cam footage to call them on 101 quoting incident 1205 of May 2, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

