Driver of car stopped in Colchester denies drugs offences

Ikem Affia, 27, of Tulse Hill, London, denies being involved in the supply of drugs after his car was stopped in Colchester, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A police officer who stopped a car driven by a man in Colchester found a phone containing messages related to drug dealing, it has been alleged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vauxhall Corsa was being driven by Ikem Affia and there was another man in the passenger seat, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

While the police officer was handcuffing Affia the passenger snatched something from under the sun visor and ran off.

When officers stopped him shortly afterwards they found a lock-knife nearby and during a search of the car they found a mobile phone which had text messages consistent with drug dealing on it.

Forensic evidence was found which linked the phone to Affia, said High Vass, prosecuting.

He said that ANPR (Automated Number Plate Recognition) cameras showed that the Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Affia on March 27, 2017, had made daily trips from London along the A12 in the days before his arrest.

Affia, 27, of Tulse Hill, London, has denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine between March 11 and March 28, 2017, and having an article with a blade.

The trial continues.