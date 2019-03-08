Video

WATCH - Have you spotted this abnormal load travelling between Ipswich and Newmarket today?

The abnormal load makes it's way from Ipswich Quay, as it heads to the National Grid substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS Graham Meadows

Police are reminding motorists of potential delays on the A14 today as a huge electrical transformer is moved to its end destination.

The abnormal load the size of 14 double-decker buses is forcing the closure of the Orwell Bridge and is likely to cause slower traffic on the A14 as it is transported to Newmarket.

Crowds turned out in the rain to see the 60-metre-long electrical transformer make its way through Ipswich.

Travelling under police escort, the load, weighing 184 tonnes, was due to leave Ipswich Docks at 8.30am, arriving at a National Grid substation in Burwell by 4pm.

The electrical transformer weighs 184 tonnes and has a total length, including trailers, of 60 metres Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS The electrical transformer weighs 184 tonnes and has a total length, including trailers, of 60 metres Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A police spokeswoman said this morning: "People are being advised traffic might be a bit slower. It will take up two lanes."

As part of preparations, bollards and signs in the area of Landseer Road, Nacton Road and the Rands Way roundabout in Ipswich have been removed to help make room for the huge transformer.

The load will also have to travel on the opposite side of the road at times.

After departing from Ipswich Docks, it had to negotiate its way around the Nacton area of the town and the Landseer Road roundabout.

It is due to join the A14 eastbound carriageway from 10am, before making its way to the Orwell Bridge, where Suffolk police will be implementing a road block to ensure driver safety.

Following the challenge of navigating through Ipswich, the load will then need to make its way through Stowmarket by around 12.30pm, before negotiating the A14 crossover on the final leg of its journey.

Finally, the load will arrive in the Cambridgeshire village of Burwell's substation by 4pm.

The abnormal load makes it's way from Ipswich Quay, as it heads to the National Grid substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS The abnormal load makes it's way from Ipswich Quay, as it heads to the National Grid substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Suffolk Highways said: "We have teams in front and behind the abnormal load to remove and replace the bollards. These easily removable bollards were installed last Sunday in preparation.

"The abnormal load will be following a pre-planned route that allows it to move safely and comply with any weight restrictions. Its multiple axles distribute the weight."

Suffolk Highways praised Allelys Group, a specialist transport company, and Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team for "doing a great job".

This shows the abnormal load making its way along Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS This shows the abnormal load making its way along Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

