Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drivers to face diversions due to A11 roundabout closure

10 November, 2018 - 11:38
Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Drivers using the A11 to get in and out of Norfolk will face diversions when the Fiveways roundabout at Mildenhall is closed.

Highways England is making improvements to the A11, including road signs, traffic lights, traffic sensing loops and changes to make it safer.

The work, which is under way, means lane closures are in place on the Fiveways roundabout at Mildenhall between 8pm and 6am on weeknights until Thursday, November 15.

But drivers have been warned there will be a total closure of the roundabout and its approaches on Friday, November 16, between 8pm and 6am.

Highways England says a clearly signed northbound diversion for the A11 will be in place via the A14 and A134 before re-joining the A11 at Thetford.

And the southbound diversion for the A11 will be in place via the Elveden Road, A134 and A14 before re-joining the A11 at junction 38.

Meanwhile, work to clear vegetation and stabilise the westbound slope on the A47 at Guyhirn has begun. That work will take about nine weeks, but no diversion is needed.

However, a 40mph speed restriction is in place.

Topic Tags:

See what new 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich could look like

30 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Developers behind divisive plans to build 2,700 homes to the east of Ipswich have said a ‘garden village’ style development is the key to Suffolk’s housing needs instead of extending small market towns.

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

07:30 Andrew Hirst
Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Suffolk council chiefs have been accused of playing “backdoor politics” to push through proposals for a massive substation in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Warning over ‘one-eyed monster’ vehicles with just one headlight

11:57 Andrew Papworth
Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists have been urged to check their vehicles’ headlamps are working properly after police Tweeted about the danger of “one-eyed monsters” with just one light along the A12.

Drivers to face diversions due to A11 roundabout closure

11:38 Dan Grimmer
Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers using the A11 to get in and out of Norfolk will face diversions when the Fiveways roundabout at Mildenhall is closed.

Santa-stic way to run and raise funds for hospitals

11:30 Judy Rimmer
All dressed up for the Santa Fun Run at Colchester Castle Park, from left, Sara Impeciati, Anna Shasha, Sarah Smith, Anne Rutland and Catherine Morgan. Picture: COLCHESTER & IPSWICH HOSPITALS CHARITY

Put on a Santa suit and raise funds for hospitals in Suffolk and Essex, by joining a fun run around Colchester Castle Park!

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

05:59 Andrew Papworth
The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

This is a the shocking moment a car swerves and flips over on a fast-moving dual carriageway, narrowly missing other cars and ending up in a hedge.

Domestic abuse support projects in Suffolk and Essex receive government funding boost

10:06 Michael Steward
Domestic abuse projects in Suffolk and Essex have been awarded nearly £700,000 of government funding Stock picture: PA WIRE

Projects supporting domestic abuse survivors in Suffolk and Essex have received a funding boost of nearly £700,000 from the government, it has been announced.

Most read

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Man seriously hurt in hit and run crash

The Quayside, Woodbridge, at the junction with Hamblin Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24