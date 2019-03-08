Drivers warned of delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 11:59 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 20 August 2019
NS ROADS POLICING & FIREARMS UNIT
Drivers are being warned they could face delays tomorrow as police escort an abnormal load through the county.
The abnormal load will be escorted from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Road, Hoveton to Fox's Marina, Wherstead in Ipswich on Wednesday at 9am.
The route will be as follows:
Local Roads - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - A14 - A142 - A14 A137 - Wherstead Rd - Local Roads to Site
Police said motorists can expect delays along these routes.