Drivers warned of delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:59 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 20 August 2019

A previous abnormal load transported through Suffolk Picture: NS ROADS POLICING & FIREARMS UNIT

Drivers are being warned they could face delays tomorrow as police escort an abnormal load through the county.

The abnormal load will be escorted from Oyster Yachts, Tunstead Road, Hoveton to Fox's Marina, Wherstead in Ipswich on Wednesday at 9am.

The route will be as follows:

Local Roads - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - A14 - A142 - A14 A137 - Wherstead Rd - Local Roads to Site

Police said motorists can expect delays along these routes.

