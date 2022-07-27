Video
WATCH: Drone footage reveals aftermath of huge east Suffolk fire
Published: 11:13 AM July 27, 2022
- Credit: Sam Darren Cooper
Drone footage has captured the extent of a huge fire in east Suffolk.
Dozens of firefighters were called to the blaze in School Road, Knodishall, shortly before 8pm on Sunday.
More than 100 people were evacuated from their homes on Sunday evening as fire crews fought the blaze.
A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed officers are treating the fire as a suspected arson and are appealing for witnesses.
In an update on Tuesday, police said two boys had been interviewed in connection with the incident.
The boys are both over 10 years old, a police spokesman said.
Anyone with footage or information related to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47244/22.