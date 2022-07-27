News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Video

WATCH: Drone footage reveals aftermath of huge east Suffolk fire

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:13 AM July 27, 2022
Drone footage has captured the extent of a fire in east Suffolk

Drone footage has captured the extent of a fire in east Suffolk - Credit: Sam Darren Cooper

Drone footage has captured the extent of a huge fire in east Suffolk.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the blaze in School Road, Knodishall, shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

More than 100 people were evacuated from their homes on Sunday evening as fire crews fought the blaze.

A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed officers are treating the fire as a suspected arson and are appealing for witnesses.

The fire scorched a large area in Knodishall

The fire scorched a large area in Knodishall - Credit: Sam Darren Cooper

In an update on Tuesday, police said two boys had been interviewed in connection with the incident.

The boys are both over 10 years old, a police spokesman said.

More than 100 homes were temporarily evacuated

More than 100 homes were temporarily evacuated - Credit: Sam Darren Cooper

Anyone with footage or information related to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47244/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

xxx_02_fire_knodishall_jul22

Suffolk Live News

17 fire crews attend massive east Suffolk blaze

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A large field fire has broken out in Burgate, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon