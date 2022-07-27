WATCH: Drone footage reveals aftermath of huge east Suffolk fire

Video

Drone footage has captured the extent of a fire in east Suffolk - Credit: Sam Darren Cooper

Drone footage has captured the extent of a huge fire in east Suffolk.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the blaze in School Road, Knodishall, shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

More than 100 people were evacuated from their homes on Sunday evening as fire crews fought the blaze.

A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed officers are treating the fire as a suspected arson and are appealing for witnesses.

The fire scorched a large area in Knodishall - Credit: Sam Darren Cooper

In an update on Tuesday, police said two boys had been interviewed in connection with the incident.

The boys are both over 10 years old, a police spokesman said.

More than 100 homes were temporarily evacuated - Credit: Sam Darren Cooper

Anyone with footage or information related to the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47244/22.