WATCH: Drone footage captures scale of huge barn fire

Suffolk fire crews attended a blaze at a barn in Stonham Aspal in the early hours of Tuesday Picture: SKY CAM EAST Archant

Incredible drone footage shows Suffolk firefighters tackling a huge blaze at a Suffolk barn in the early hours of this morning.

Twelve crews tackled the blaze for more than two hours Picture: SKY CAM EAST Twelve crews tackled the blaze for more than two hours Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called just after midnight to a barn in East End Road, Stonham Aspal, which was well alight when they arrived.

Twelve crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Leiston, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Haverhill and Elmswell were called to the scene.

Firefighters spent more than two hours putting out the blaze, taking water from a nearby reservoir to assist with their efforts.

The drone footage illustrated the impact and scale of the fire, with smoke engulfing the barn and rapidly rising to the night sky.

Fire crews remained at the scene until nearly 6.30am to damp down the barn to prevent the fire from reigniting.

An investigation was launched hours after the fire was extinguished to establish the cause of the fire.

