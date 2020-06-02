E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Drone footage captures scale of huge barn fire

PUBLISHED: 16:01 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 02 June 2020

Suffolk fire crews attended a blaze at a barn in Stonham Aspal in the early hours of Tuesday Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Suffolk fire crews attended a blaze at a barn in Stonham Aspal in the early hours of Tuesday Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Archant

Incredible drone footage shows Suffolk firefighters tackling a huge blaze at a Suffolk barn in the early hours of this morning.

Twelve crews tackled the blaze for more than two hours Picture: SKY CAM EASTTwelve crews tackled the blaze for more than two hours Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called just after midnight to a barn in East End Road, Stonham Aspal, which was well alight when they arrived.

Twelve crews from Woodbridge, Framlingham, Leiston, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Haverhill and Elmswell were called to the scene.

MORE: Fire crews tackle huge barn blaze overnight

Firefighters spent more than two hours putting out the blaze, taking water from a nearby reservoir to assist with their efforts.

The drone footage illustrated the impact and scale of the fire, with smoke engulfing the barn and rapidly rising to the night sky.

Fire crews remained at the scene until nearly 6.30am to damp down the barn to prevent the fire from reigniting.

An investigation was launched hours after the fire was extinguished to establish the cause of the fire.

MORE: WATCH: Drone footage shows firefighters tackling chemical fire

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Big rise in water usage since coronavirus lockdown

Anglian Water wants to see brown grass at the moment. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woodland next to golf course goes up for sale

Bromeswell Wood near Woodbridge Picture: LANDBRIDGE

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

WATCH: Drone footage captures scale of huge barn fire

Suffolk fire crews attended a blaze at a barn in Stonham Aspal in the early hours of Tuesday Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘Utterly irresponsible’ - BMW driver caught speeding at 140mph on A14 during lockdown

A Suffolk motorist was recorded speeding at 140mph on the A14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24