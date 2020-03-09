Gallery

SEE: Stunning aerial shots of River Stour town

Stunning drone photographs of Manningtree on the River Stour. Picture: SPHO PHOTOGRAPHY/@sphophoto Archant

Drone photographs of a town on the River Stour estuary have captured the spring sunlight shining across the beautiful landscape.

SPHO Photography have shared shots of Manningtree, Essex, showing the famous river winding past the Shotley peninsular.

The Stour is 47 miles long, rising in Cambridgeshire and winding through Suffolk and Essex before reaching the sea at Harwich.

Made famous by John Constable, the river forms part of Dedham Vale, designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Manningtree, on Holbrook Bay, has a boat yard and beach at the waterfront on the edge of its wide banks.

Train tracks from Manningtree to Ipswich stretch across the river and the White Bridge at Cattawade crosses further down marking the change from Essex to Suffolk.

The photographs were taken in early March and to see more visit the SPHO Photography website here.