Drone footage captures first look inside new Winerack flats

It's hoped the flats will be on sale by mid 2019 Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY 2018 Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

Birds-eye video of the Ipswich Winerack from above has captured the first-ever images of new flats in the block.

As work to transform the landmark steps up a gear, construction company RG Carter has released rare footage inside the development.

With the first apartments expected to go up for sale in 2019, the new drone video offers a birds-eye view and shows the sheer scale of the building’s transformation.

For several years, the Winerack’s empty shell stood as a stark reminder of the 2009 property crash.

Building work began in earnest earlier this year, and it is hoped scaffolding will be pulled down in early 2019.

Describing the site as a “hive of activity”, Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said he hopes it will serve as a reminder of the town’s regeneration.

“Work is clearly progressing well and I am looking forward to the time when the flats will be available to purchase,” he said.

“The Winerack is something that can be seen from several roads in and around Ipswich and it will be nice to display to everyone yet another sign that Ipswich is on the up.”