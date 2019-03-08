Have your say over 17,500 new homes for Mid Suffolk and Babergh at drop-in sessions

Now's your chance to have your say over plans to build more than 17,500 homes in Mid Suffolk and Babergh over the next 18 years.

Drop-in events are being held in Stowmarket on Tuesday and Copdock on Thursday this week - the first in a series of consultations around the area.

The two councils agreed to invite feedback at meetings in June, opening the way for the long-delayed plan to go out to consultation.

Local residents will be able to go along at any time during the sessions and ask district council officers their questions.

The plan outlines the number of homes needed by 2036, and includes forecasts for each area in the districts as well as priorities for infrastructure improvements.

According to the plan, Babergh is in need of 7,560 (420 per year) while Mid Suffolk needs to create 568 each year - 10,008 by 2036.

The plan was due to go out earlier in the year, but was paused in March so that it did not coincide with the election.

Dates and times for the drop-in sessions being held during August are:

- Tuesday, August 6, 2-5pm: Stowmarket United Reformed Church, Ipswich Street, IP14 1AD.

- Thursday, August 8, 3.30-6.30pm: Copdock Village Hall, London Road, IP8 3JN.

- Tuesday, August 13, 3.30pm-5.30pm: Stradbroke Community Centre, Wilby Road, IP21 5JN.

- Wednesday, August 14, 3.30-7pm: Lavenham Village Hall, Church Street, CO10 9QT.

- Tuesday, August 20, 1-8.30pm, Elmswell, Chamberlayne Hall, The Blackbourne, Blackbourne Road, IP30 9UH.

- Thursday, August 22, 3-6.30pm, Capel St Mary Village Hall, The Street, IP9 2EF.

- Tuesday, August 27, 2.30-5pm, Stowupland Village Hall, Church Road, IP14 4BQ.

- Wednesday, August 28, 3-7pm, Pinewood, The Lounge, Pinewood Community Centre, Laburnum Close, IP8 3SL.

- Thursday, August 29, 3-5.30pm, Rickinghall Village Hall, Hinderclay Road, IP22 1HD.

There will also be more consultation events during September. See full dates on the Mid Suffolk and Babergh website. Documents and comment forms are also available at libraries within the districts, or you can visit the council's consultation portal up to September 30 to see the plan and make comments online.