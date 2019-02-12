Colchester man who threw envelope of cocaine out of a window is jailed

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old Colchester man who threw an envelope containing cocaine out of the window of a house in Brightlingsea during a police raid has been jailed for three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police went to the property in Chapel Road, Brightlingsea, on February 20 last year and arrested a man who was living at the address and who subsequently went on the run, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

While officers were at the property they saw George Ruffell throw an envelope containing 18 wraps of cocaine out of a window.

More cocaine was found in the property making a total of 16.5g with a value of between £650-£1,900.

Two phones, which had been used by Ruffell, were found to contain drug related messages.

Ruffell, of Everton Green Road, Colchester, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 and February 21 last year.

Frank O’Toole, for Ruffell, said his client’s connection with the man who was arrested with him and had gone on the run was the reason he was in court facing such a serious charge.

He described Ruffell as naive and said he wasn’t the person who organised the operation.