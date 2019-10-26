Dealer tossed bag with £2k of drugs while running away from police

A county lines drug dealer who tossed a rucksack containing £2,000 worth of class A drugs when being chased by police in Stowmarket has been jailed.

Cameron Williams, 20, had a "significant role" in the 'AJ' drug line and was operating in Suffolk to make amends for drugs and cash lost in Dorset, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police began following a Peugeot around 4.25am on March 19 because of the way it was being driven and when the car stopped in Lindsey Way, Stowmarket, Williams got out and ran off towards Lavenham Way.

An officer heard a crashing noise coming from gardens in Lavenham Way and found a rucksack containing heroin and cocaine, a lock knife, cannabis and documents belonging to Williams.

Williams, of Earlmead Road, London, denied possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply but was found guilty by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court following a trial.

Williams had pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and a lock knife.

At his sentencing on Friday, the court heard how Williams was on bail for a separate "cuckooing" offence in Bournemouth, Dorset, which involved a vulnerable class A drug user, when he committed the crime in Suffolk. Drugs worth around £600-£700 were seized in that incident along with around £150 in cash.

Nicola May, defending, said Williams was an "isolated, quiet and withdrawn young man" who had been exploited by others.

She said: "He is a young man who comes from a very unhappy family environment. His mother asked him to leave and as a result, he was homeless on the streets.

"It was then that people took advantage of him and he was presented with an oppportunity to make money.

"He was effectively acting as a runner and inevitably when mistakes are made and drugs and money are lost, one is expected to make it back.

"Others have exploited his situation for him to be sucked into this type of offending."

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Williams to a total of five-and-a-half years.

Addressing Williams, Judge Overbury said: "You involved yourself in the dealing of class A drugs as part of an organisation dealing class A drugs, particularly the AJ county line.

"I appreciate that young men like you who when they find themselves in difficult circumstances are tempted to make what they think is easy money.

"I appreciate that there was some amount of pressure on you but you had the chance to walk away.

"This court has no sympathy for anyone carrying a knife these days."