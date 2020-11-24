Warrant issued after woman drug dealer fails to attend court

Drug dealer Teresa Gee failed to attend Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 40-year-old Suffolk woman after she failed to attend court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teresa Gee was given a suspended prison sentence in September after she admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis and cocaine.

She was also given a curfew and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was due to attend Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 24) accused of breaching the suspended prison sentence order but failed to attend.

Judge Rupert Overbury issued a warrant not backed for bail for her arrest.

You may also want to watch:

Gee, of Park Road, Lowestoft, appeared before Judge Overbury in September with her 19-year-old son Ben Houghton who was found in possession of just under half a kilo of cannabis worth £4,000.

Sentencing Gee to a four month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, the judge said she had been involved in drug dealing on a limited basis by acting as a middleman between her son and people who wanted drugs.

Houghton, of Bonsey Gardens, Wrentham, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was sentenced to 12 months detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for two years, ordered to do 60-hours unpaid work and was given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a curfew.

The court heard that the charges arose out of two visits by police to premises occupied by Houghton and his Gee in Raglan Street, Lowestoft.

During the first visit on March 6 last year Houghton was arrested after police found 481g of cannabis, worth £4,000, in 28 separate bags.

On March 15 police officers visited the premises again and were handed a bag of cannabis weighing 10.15g by Gee.

When her telephone was analysed it was found to contain a limited amount of communication with purchasers of cannabis.