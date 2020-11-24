E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warrant issued after woman drug dealer fails to attend court

PUBLISHED: 16:54 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 24 November 2020

Drug dealer Teresa Gee failed to attend Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Drug dealer Teresa Gee failed to attend Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 40-year-old Suffolk woman after she failed to attend court.

Teresa Gee was given a suspended prison sentence in September after she admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of cannabis and cocaine.

She was also given a curfew and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was due to attend Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (November 24) accused of breaching the suspended prison sentence order but failed to attend.

Judge Rupert Overbury issued a warrant not backed for bail for her arrest.

You may also want to watch:

Gee, of Park Road, Lowestoft, appeared before Judge Overbury in September with her 19-year-old son Ben Houghton who was found in possession of just under half a kilo of cannabis worth £4,000.

Sentencing Gee to a four month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, the judge said she had been involved in drug dealing on a limited basis by acting as a middleman between her son and people who wanted drugs.

Houghton, of Bonsey Gardens, Wrentham, admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He was sentenced to 12 months detention in a young offenders’ institution suspended for two years, ordered to do 60-hours unpaid work and was given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a curfew.

The court heard that the charges arose out of two visits by police to premises occupied by Houghton and his Gee in Raglan Street, Lowestoft.

During the first visit on March 6 last year Houghton was arrested after police found 481g of cannabis, worth £4,000, in 28 separate bags.

On March 15 police officers visited the premises again and were handed a bag of cannabis weighing 10.15g by Gee.

When her telephone was analysed it was found to contain a limited amount of communication with purchasers of cannabis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Explained: What do the latest figures tell us about Suffolk’s and Essex’s likely Covid tier?

Which Covid tier will Suffolk be in? What the data tells us Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Absolute madness’ fury over illegal parking in village

Lemons Hill Bridge in Tattingstone had an excess of 50 cars parked in a clearway over the weekend. Picture: TIM KERSHAW

‘A true gentleman’ - Tributes paid to popular fish merchant, pub landlord and Freemason

Touching tributes have been paid to popular wholesale fish merchant, long-serving pub and restaurant landlord, tireless campaigner and fundraiser Michael Cole. Picture: The Cole family

Murder accused denies telling mum he held victim down in the river

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Thirteen Norwich canaries stolen from aviary

A Norwich canary Picture: ARCHANT