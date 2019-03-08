Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police reveal why drug-drive arrests surpassed drink drivers in Suffolk last year

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 July 2019

Drug wipes have helped Suffolk police catch more motorists driving under the influence of substances. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drug wipes have helped Suffolk police catch more motorists driving under the influence of substances. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Rising demand for drugs in Suffolk and improved roadside testing are behind increased drug drive arrests in the county, police bosses have said.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said it was Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said it was "deeply disturbing" people were using drugs at the wheel. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising demand for drugs in Suffolk and improved roadside testing are behind increased drug-drive arrests in Suffolk, police bosses have said.

Latest data revealed that arrests for drug driving had surpassed drink drive arrests for the first time in Suffolk last year.

The 672 drug driving arrests in 2018/19 represented a 20% increase on the year before, while drink driving had increased by 11.3% to 652 arrests according to data presented to Suffolk police's accountability and performance panel.

The county's police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said it was "deeply disturbing" that people were making a conscious decision to use drugs before getting behind the wheel.

"I think it's not necessarily just county lines, but county lines come up because of a demand for drugs, and I think society needs a very serious reflection on this," he said.

"Driving under the influence of drink is bad enough but now we've got drugs as well.

You may also want to watch:

"We mustn't forget some of these are prescription drugs, which people aren't aware of. Read the information and realise some prescription drugs are dangerous.

"But it's so irresponsible and selfish - it beggars belief that people do continue to drive under the influence of drugs.

"We have put a huge amount of money, nearly a couple of hundred thousand pounds, for drug wipes, which cost a lot of money.

"We have a very good hit rate with those that are stopped and tested.

"The message to the public is if you think you are going to get away with drug driving you are not because we are onto you."

For officers, many of the signs of drug driving are the same as drink driving, such as erratic steering or driving too slowly, but the drug wipes have enabled the police to successful test for drug traces.

Simon Megicks, assistant chief constable, said: "Road traffic offences are still a priority for the constabulary.

"This year is the first time our drug drive numbers are in excess of drink drive numbers.

"That's down to a much clearer ability to recognise drug driving using wipes and send them off to the labs."

Most Read

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Children in care ‘at risk of being criminalised’, warns charity

Suffolk police attended a children's home more than 200 times in 2018 Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

School near Stowmarket told it ‘requires improvement’ for second time in two years

The Sir Robert Hitcham Church of England Voluntary Aided School which has been given an 'requires improvement' rating from Ofsted for the second time in two year. Picture: GOOGEL MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Children in care ‘at risk of being criminalised’, warns charity

Suffolk police attended a children's home more than 200 times in 2018 Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

School near Stowmarket told it ‘requires improvement’ for second time in two years

The Sir Robert Hitcham Church of England Voluntary Aided School which has been given an 'requires improvement' rating from Ofsted for the second time in two year. Picture: GOOGEL MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk pubs ready to wow the competition in Great British Pub Awards

Jemima Withey owner of the Turks Head at Hasketon Picture: GREGG BROWN

New trains arrive as Greater Anglia reports better punctuality figure

The new Greater Anglia Stadler trains (left) will enter service by the end of next month enabling older trains like the Turbostars to be transferred to other rail operators. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Police reveal why drug-drive arrests surpassed drink drivers in Suffolk last year

Drug wipes have helped Suffolk police catch more motorists driving under the influence of substances. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Peak in children’s care plan delays was down to ‘restructuring issues’

Judith Mobbs, assistant director for inclusion and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich council to look at security after queues build up at music festival

Long queues built up at the Soqne Street entrance to Christchurch Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists