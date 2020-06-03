E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police track down vehicle

PUBLISHED: 13:31 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 03 June 2020

Police stopped the driver in Braintree after they were called with concerns for their driving. Picture: Essex Roads Policing Unit

Police stopped the driver in Braintree after they were called with concerns for their driving. Picture: Essex Roads Policing Unit

Essex Roads Policing Unit

Essex Police has arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving after they were called with concerns over someone’s driving in Braintree,

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 5.50am this morning, Wednesday June 3 with concerns over someone’s driving on the M11.

“Officers tracked the car and it was intercepted in Brandon Road, Braintree.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of driving while being unfit through drugs.”

The man remains in police custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pair arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police chase

An eyewitness saw police chase the two men on foot and arrest them. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but that will drive me’ - MMA history-maker Webb on his new business and UFC goal

James Webb with his Cage Warriors world middleweight title belt. Picture: DOLLY CLEW

Schools continue to adapt to ‘new normal’ after reopening

Kedington Primary Academy was one of those to reopen on Monday. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

New use lined up for empty pub - including a bakery

Plans have been lodged to transform part of the Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, into a bakery. Picture: Google Images

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police track down vehicle

Police stopped the driver in Braintree after they were called with concerns for their driving. Picture: Essex Roads Policing Unit
Drive 24