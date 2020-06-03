Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police track down vehicle

Police stopped the driver in Braintree after they were called with concerns for their driving. Picture: Essex Roads Policing Unit Essex Roads Policing Unit

Essex Police has arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of drug driving after they were called with concerns over someone’s driving in Braintree,

Following calls to concerns over the manner of someone's driving they provided a positive roadside sample for cannabis. #Fatal4 #IsTheHighWorthTheLow pic.twitter.com/hzoj02TEZj — Essex Roads Policing Unit - North (@EP_RPU_North) June 3, 2020

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called at around 5.50am this morning, Wednesday June 3 with concerns over someone’s driving on the M11.

“Officers tracked the car and it was intercepted in Brandon Road, Braintree.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of driving while being unfit through drugs.”

The man remains in police custody.