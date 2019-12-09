E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Record number of drug driving arrests in Essex

PUBLISHED: 11:03 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 09 December 2019

There were a record number of suspected drug driving arrests last month in Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A record number of people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Essex last month, according to police.

Essex Police made 184 drug driving arrests during November - surpassing the previous highest of 180 in April.

A new anti-drug driving campaign - in partnership with the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) - is due to launch on Wednesday.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing, said: "We continue to arrest a huge number of people on suspicion of drug driving.

"We find that many drug drivers don't realise how long drugs stay in your system and they don't think they're going to get caught.

"The reality is we've got more than 500 officers across the force trained to use drug wipes so you're more likely to be caught drug driving in Essex than ever before.

"And just because you don't look or feel stoned, or don't feel that your driving is impaired there is a drug driving limit and if you're over that you'll be arrested.

"The consequences of drug driving are really serious. You could lose your licence, your job, and your home. Even worse you could kill yourself or someone else.

"In the coming days we'll be launching an anti-drug driving campaign which aims to raise awareness of the issue.

"We want drug drivers to ask themselves if the high is worth the low?".

The number of drug driving arrests in Essex so far this year stands at 1,675.

The total number for 2018 was 1,039 and in 2017 it was 754.

Also in November 128 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving and 26 on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen.

