Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving following illegal turn
PUBLISHED: 14:45 30 January 2019

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
The man was stopped by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team after he took “a no right turn” on a street in Lowestoft.
The driver then tested positive for drugs, was arrested and was taken into custody.
The man was arrested on Katwijk Way, Lowestoft about 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 29.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: Driver stopped after taking a no right turn in Lowestoft. #RoadSafety #Reported
“Driver then provided for a positive @DrugWipeUK for cannabis. #Arrested Now on route to custody #Fatal4.”
A police spokesman added: “The man in his 20s was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”
