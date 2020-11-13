Two county lines arrests made and £5,000 of drugs found in Newmarket
PUBLISHED: 20:16 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:16 13 November 2020
Police in Newmarket have arrested a man in his 40s and a teenager in connection with county lines drug offences.
After police conducted a welfare check at an address on Windsor Road in the town on November 12 at 5.30pm a man in his 40s and a teenage boy from London were arrested by officers from the West Scorpion team.
A knife and a package containing a quantity of wraps, believed to be Class A drugs worth in the region of £5000 were found in a search.
The man and the teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre where they remain for questioning.
