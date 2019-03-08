Drugs, stun gun and £30,000 cash seized in Clacton police raids

More than £30,000 in cash was seized during three drug raids in Clacton

Drugs and more than £30,000 in cash have been seized during three police raids in Clacton.

Cash, drugs and a stun gun was seized during the raids in Clacton

Warrants were carried out at an address in Dudley Road on Sunday, October 27, and two addresses in Witting Close and Totlands Drive on Friday, October 11.

Officers seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs, herbal cannabis and a substantial amount of cash as well as a stun gun at the Dudley Close address.

Seven people have been arrested as a result of the raids.

At the Witting Close address, a 33-year-old woman from Clacton and a 29-year-old man from Hackney were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

At the Totlands Drive address, a 28-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and money laundering, while a 55-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug.

A 30-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 27, all from Clacton, were arrested at the Dudley Road address on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and firearms offences.

The raids came as part of Operation Sceptre, an ongoing crackdown on serious violence in Essex.

Sgt Simon Tattersall, of the Tendring Community Policing Team, said: "The warrants are part of our ongoing work to tackle serious violence, and drug dealing is often associated with violence and exploitation.

"We've managed to take a significant amount of suspected drugs off the streets and will continue to target individuals that we believe are involved in such crimes.

"Information from the community is really important in helping us do this, so if you know anyone who is involved, please tell us."

If you have any information about suspected drug dealing in your community, call Essex Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the charity's anonymous online form.