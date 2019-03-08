Police remove drugs from the streets of Bury St Edmunds

Arrests in Bury St Edmunds after drugs were seized by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin worth about £1,000 have been taken off the streets of Bury St Edmunds by the police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Another 100+ wraps of crack cocaine and heroin taken off the streets of #BuryStEdmunds by #scorpionwest yesterday. Is there drug dealing going on from an address near you? We will respond to community intelligence where appropriate, which can be provided anonymously. #countylines pic.twitter.com/LSBG9lpVBI — Scorpion Team (@DrugAndScorpion) May 1, 2019

You may also want to watch:

Two men were arrested in Eastgate Street on Tuesday, April 30, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after officers carried out proactive patrols in the area.

The men, aged 25 and 48, were taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and were released while enquiries continue.

The arrests were part of Suffolk police's work to tackle 'county lines', which is when a city gang establishes a drug market in a local town.