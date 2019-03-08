Police remove drugs from the streets of Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 16:03 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 02 May 2019
More than 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin worth about £1,000 have been taken off the streets of Bury St Edmunds by the police.
Two men were arrested in Eastgate Street on Tuesday, April 30, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after officers carried out proactive patrols in the area.
The men, aged 25 and 48, were taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and were released while enquiries continue.
The arrests were part of Suffolk police's work to tackle 'county lines', which is when a city gang establishes a drug market in a local town.
