Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police remove drugs from the streets of Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 16:03 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 02 May 2019

Arrests in Bury St Edmunds after drugs were seized by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Arrests in Bury St Edmunds after drugs were seized by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

More than 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin worth about £1,000 have been taken off the streets of Bury St Edmunds by the police.

You may also want to watch:

Two men were arrested in Eastgate Street on Tuesday, April 30, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after officers carried out proactive patrols in the area.

The men, aged 25 and 48, were taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and were released while enquiries continue.

The arrests were part of Suffolk police's work to tackle 'county lines', which is when a city gang establishes a drug market in a local town.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Two arrested after crash sees teen airlifted to hospital

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Father-of-eight was ‘loving and stable’ dad

John Riley. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Riley family

Father caught drink driving while awaiting court for driving while disqualified

Benjamin Ward was caught drink driving on the Acle New Road while disqualified. PHOTO: Archant

Complaints about cowboy builders and poor workmanship on the rise

Citizens Advice has revealed there were a surge of complaints against builders and gardeners last year. Photo: Getty Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists