180 drugs wraps and £1,800 in cash are recovered by police in Haverhill

Two people have been arrested in Haverhill after a large amount of drugs and more than £1,000 in cash was discovered.

Using a warrant, police officers entered a property at Lower Downs Slade in Haverhill yesterday at 12.25pm.

They recovered about £1,800 in cash, as well as large quantities of what is believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, with about 180 wraps found. They also seized mobile phones, scales and other drug paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug, while a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and on suspicion of possession of cannabis and money laundering.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

The 35-year-old woman was subsequently released under investigation and the 24-year-old man remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Haverhill police by quoting crime reference 37/40360/19

Go to the website here or call 101.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

In the event of an emergency you should always call 999.