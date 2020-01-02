E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drugs courier jailed for three years

PUBLISHED: 15:07 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 02 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Suffolk man caught by police with up to £100,000 of cocaine in the glove box of his car has been jailed for three years.

Paul Redhead, of Oakfields, Monk Soham, was stopped by police on the A11 after police received information he was driving to Suffolk from Liverpool with drugs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Redhead admitted possessing a kilogramme of cocaine with intent to supply on March 23 last year and was jailed for three years.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said Redhead was stopped by police by means of a tactical procedure on the A11 after they received information that he was in possession of drugs.

Redhead immediately told officers they were "likely to find something" in the glove box of his black Mondeo and said he had been asked by some men he met in a pub to deliver a package for them.

Mr Potts said the cocaine had an estimated street value of £80,000 to £100,000.

Chris Brown, for Redhead, said his client had no previous convictions and had committed the offence after getting into financial difficulties after reducing his working hours to look after his seriously ill father.

He said it was accepted that the delivery had not been a "one-off".

