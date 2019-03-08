E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police found £2,000 of drugs in rucksack after stopping car in Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 07:30 28 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers who chased a man who ran from a car they were following found a rucksack containing £2,000 of drugs and paperwork in his name in a garden, a court has heard.

Pc Christopher Moreton told Ipswich Crown Court that at 4.25am on March 19 he was in a marked police car in Stowmarket and had followed a Peugeot because of the way it was being driven.

The car stopped in Lindsey Way and a man carrying a rucksack got out and ran off towards Lavenham Way.

Pc Moreton heard a crashing noise coming from gardens in Lavenham Way and although he didn't find the man who got out of the car he found a rucksack containing heroin and cocaine, a lock knife, cannabis and documents belonging to Cameron Williams.

Williams, 20, of Earlmead Road, London, has denied possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent supply.

The court heard that Williams had pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and a lock knife.

Simon Ward, prosecuting, said Williams claimed a passenger in the Peugeot pulled a knife on him and told him to run off with the rucksack after they saw the police car.

The trial continues.

