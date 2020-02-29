Drunk driver who crashed into taxi avoids prison sentence

Tomaz Militowski was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A builder who crashed a car into a taxi and then fled the scene was more than three times the limit for alcohol, a court heard.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how Tomaz Militowski, 39, was also banned from driving when he crashed his friend's blue Audi A4 estate in Bury St Edmunds.

Militowski, of Kelso Road, Bury St Edmunds, was driving the car along St Olaves in the town around 6.50pm on Wednesday when he met a taxi approaching from the opposite direction.

The taxi, a black Mercedes, passed the Audi before Militowski turned the car sharply, crashing into the back of the cab on the driver's side.

Militowski did not stop after the incident, and the taxi driver, who has dashcam footage of the incident, then turned around and began to follow the Audi.

Militowski began driving at speed on Oakes Road and turned his lights off, the court heard.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, told magistrates that Militowski then turned into a car park off Oakes Road and was boxed in by the taxi driver.

The cab driver spoke with Militowski and noted he smelled strongly of alcohol.

Militowski and his passenger in the car then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The taxi driver gave chase and was able to detain Militowski before the police arrived.

Ms Small said Militowski blew 108 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in custody. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Further police checks revealed he was disqualified from driving for 43 months in September 2018.

Magistrates heard Militowksi, who appeared via video link, had three previous drink-driving convictions.

Militowski pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and failing to stop at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Claire Lockwood, defending, said his wife and children had returned to Poland the previous day and he had been drinking with a friend.

"He received a call that he needed to collect some tools for work," Miss Lockwood said.

"In his own words, he said it was a stupid decision and he should not have driven."

"He is not dependent daily on alcohol but accepts that alcohol is a problem and that he binge drinks."

Magistrates sentenced Militowski to 18 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

He must also pay £105 costs, a £122 victim surcharge and was banned from driving for three years.