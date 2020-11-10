E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drunk driver who crashed van is banned from road for three years

10 November, 2020 - 11:30
Paul Humphries was banned from the road after being caught drink driving in Needham Market Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Humphries was banned from the road after being caught drink driving in Needham Market Picture: ARCHANT

A drunk driver who was nearly three-and-a-half times the alcohol limit when he crashed his van in Needham Market has been banned from the road.

Magistrates heard how Paul Humphries, 43, was driving a Ford Transit van on Grinstead Hill, Needham Market, around 7.25pm on Friday, June 19 this year.

A witness, who was walking and about to cross the B1113 in Needham, heard a loud bang and saw a grey van had crashed into some bushes, David Barr, prosecuting, told the court.

Humphries was described as being dazed, confused and unsteady on his feet, and the police were called.

Officers attended and saw there was serious damage to the front of the van, the court heard.

Humphries, of Foxglove Avenue, Needham Market, was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he blew 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Humphries pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Magistrates handed Humphries a 18-month community order and ordered him to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Humphries must also complete a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, with up to 10 Rehabilitation Activity days.

