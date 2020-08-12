Three new homes to be built in historic Suffolk village

The demolition of an existing property and its outbuildings in Lavenham has been given the go ahead by planners.

The demolition of an existing house and its outbuildings in one of Suffolk’s most historic villages has been given the go-ahead by planners.

Three new homes will replace the property called Drury House on Frogs Hall Road, Lavenham.

Aimed at retired people with a passion for gardening or families with children, the three new dwellings that will replace Drury House on Frogs Hall Road, Lavenham, will be constructed with wheelchair-friendly doorways.

All three houses will come with three bedrooms, basements, private gardens and first floor French-style doors with ‘Juliette’ balconies.

Four additional car parking spaces are to be built as well as a new vehicular driveway and pedestrian pathway.

Aimed at retired people with a passion for gardening or families with children, the three new dwellings will be constructed with wheelchair-friendly doorways.

It was considered that the existing dwelling does not hold any historic value nor is it listed or in a conservation area.

There were, however, seventeen conditions applied to the proposals approved by planners at Babergh District Council, including a wildlife sensitive lighting design scheme and the safeguarding of any trees, shrubs and hedges not scheduled for removal - all of which have now been met.

A neighbourhood plan and its residential survey from 2013 showed that 68% of villagers considered that more housing was needed in Lavenham and the parish council gave its backing to the scheme.

Jacqueline Taylor, occupant of the neighbouring property, opposed the plans on two separate occasions and said: “The first floor ‘balconettes’ to the rear of each dwelling would also enable, in my opinion, severe overlooking of my private amenity/loitering at first floor level above and beyond standard bedroom windows demonstrating clear and substantial detriment to the privacy I currently enjoy.

“For all these reasons, the application is opposed.”

Charles Biss, director of Charles Biss Architects, said: “I am so pleased with the outcome of the planning process.

“The existing building is at its ‘sell by’ date and is an inefficient and unsustainable use of the land on which it sits.

“The consent allows for a reasonable intensification of the property and will provide three new family dwellings.

“We look forward to building this project and contributing in a compliant and contemporary way to the housing needs of the area.”