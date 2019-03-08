Dry sunny day expected before chance of hail and thunder later this week

St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The early mist and fog this morning will clear to leave a dry day with some sunny spells, according to forecasters.

Some rain, with a risk of hail and thunder, is forecast later in the week Picture: PHIL MORLEY Some rain, with a risk of hail and thunder, is forecast later in the week Picture: PHIL MORLEY

It will be a chilly start, but as the fog clears, it should feel warm with high temperatures of 17C (62F).

Some cloud and mist could linger on the coasts, making it slighter cooler in those areas.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells for much of the night, with more extensive cloud returning into western areas later in the night.

Tomorrow will also see some early mist and fog, but it will turn cloudier from the west during the morning, with a few showers and brighters spells in the afternoon and evening.

There is an increased chance of more rain as the week goes on.

On Thursday, there is a risk of some heavy showers with hail and thunder, and Friday is expected to be breezy with scattered showers.