WATCH: Horror crash sees driver jailed after deliberately running over pedestrian

Duane Manchester has been sentenced after this horror crash in Lowestoft Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man who deliberately ploughed into a pedestrian with his Land Rover has been jailed for three years.

Duane Manchester, 32 and from Lowestoft, crashed into a man next to a newsagents in Norwich Road in the town following an argument on November 10 last year.

The victim, who was known to Manchester, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of the collision.

At Ipswich Crown Court, Manchester was sentenced to three years for actual bodily harm, 15 months for dangerous driving and two months for causing damage to the newsagents.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

DC Chris Thompson, of Lowestoft police, said: "Fortunately, targeted incidents like this are rare and hopefully the victim will be relieved to know that Manchester is behind bars for a significant period of time."