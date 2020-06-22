Hospice welcomes royal boost as Duchesses take part in special video call

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge speak to the Delf family Picture: CLARENCE HOUSE Archant

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) said it welcomed the support of the Royal Family during a difficult time after the Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge spoke to a family whose son was treated by them in a special video call.

The Royal Highnesses took part in the call with families treated by several hospice including EACH, which looks after children across Suffolk and beyond and for which the Duchess of Cambridge is a patron.

During the video call the royals spoke with the family of Fraser Delf, a young boy from Huntingdon who died aged nine, earlier this year from a condition known as Coats plus syndrome, which affects multiple organs and causes brain abnormalities.

The family discussed with the Royal Highnesses how they have faced lockdown as a recently bereaved family and the importance of connecting with loved ones.

Fraser’s brother, Stuie, 13, has been inspired by Captain Tom Moore to run 5km every day in May and has since raised £15,000 for the hospice.

Fraser’s mum Carla Delf said of the special chat: “The call was very laid back. They were lovely and easy people to talk to. They told us their experiences of hospices, then asked us about our journey and a few questions.

“I felt very honoured that we had that opportunity to tell our story.”

The Duchess of Cornwall, commending the work of children’s hospices at this difficult time said: “We’d like to thank everybody that works for hospices across the UK for the incredible job you do and allowing families to treasure their moments together.”

Speaking about the nurses and carers that look after children in hospices, The Duchess described them as “the most wonderful people” that “inspire happiness”.

The Duchess of Cambridge called the work of children’s hospices “extraordinary”, adding: “It’s a credit to the staff that they can provide the environment, the nurturing space for those families to help them go through long or short term care. It’s really awe-inspiring”.

Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive said: “It’s a privilege to have the continued support of HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for EACH and the children’s hospice movement as a whole, as well as the support of HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, and it couldn’t be more welcome during such challenging and uncertain times.

“We’ve had to rapidly adapt how we deliver care and support, and the funding hit has been considerable. That said, the ever-supportive communities of East Anglia, along with the government, have been amazing, as always.

“Of course, it’s always particularly poignant when members of a bereaved family decide to do something for us and what Stuie’s done has been nothing short of incredible.

“We were delighted the family had this opportunity to share their experience with the Duchesses.”