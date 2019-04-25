Thunderstorms

Out shopping! Mum and ducklings pictured taking a stroll in town centre

25 April, 2019 - 20:15
The duck and her ducklings pictured walking through Stowmarket town centre. Picture: STOWMARKET POLICE

Archant

It’s not every day that a family trip to the shops turns heads - but then this was no normal gathering.

Police community support officers (PCSOs) were on patrol in Stowmarket then they came across a gang of 12 walking through the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

These were no troublemakers though, as the PCSOs' picture showed 11 ducklings orderly walking behind their mother.

The scene on Tuesday, April 23 caused some amusement for passers-by, with Stowmarket Police Tweeting that the duck and her babies were “out shopping”.

They Tweeted the day afterwards: “Pic for #StowSNT latest quack, sorry, Tweet, was taken when PCSOs Bill and Lizzie were on foot patrol in #stowmarket yesterday.

“Mum and children out shopping!”

