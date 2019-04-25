Out shopping! Mum and ducklings pictured taking a stroll in town centre

The duck and her ducklings pictured walking through Stowmarket town centre. Picture: STOWMARKET POLICE Archant

It’s not every day that a family trip to the shops turns heads - but then this was no normal gathering.

Police community support officers (PCSOs) were on patrol in Stowmarket then they came across a gang of 12 walking through the town centre.

These were no troublemakers though, as the PCSOs' picture showed 11 ducklings orderly walking behind their mother.

The scene on Tuesday, April 23 caused some amusement for passers-by, with Stowmarket Police Tweeting that the duck and her babies were “out shopping”.

They Tweeted the day afterwards: “Pic for #StowSNT latest quack, sorry, Tweet, was taken when PCSOs Bill and Lizzie were on foot patrol in #stowmarket yesterday.

“Mum and children out shopping!”