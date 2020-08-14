E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Duck in Boots back in Sudbury with work pods for aspiring artists

PUBLISHED: 13:45 14 August 2020

Duck in Boots the independent gift and craft shop in Sudbury is returning to the town centre after an 18 month break, Owner Sarah Underhay has added two new self contained Duck Pods to the new site. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Duck in Boots the independent gift and craft shop in Sudbury is returning to the town centre after an 18 month break, Owner Sarah Underhay has added two new self contained Duck Pods to the new site. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An independent gift and craft shop is returning to Sudbury town centre after an 18-month break - opening new premises that include pop up ‘pods’ for business rental.

Duck in Boots the independent gift and craft shop in Sudbury is returning to the town centre after an 18 month break, Owner Sarah Underhay has added two new self contained Duck Pods to the new site. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Duck in Boots established itself on Kings Street in 2017 but have found a new home in Gaol Street and are re-opening today (Saturday) with an open studio where customers can watch the production process.

The shop is the brain child of mother-of-two Sarah Underhay, 33, who is well known for her wooden ducks with pretty painted bonnets and boots.

Mrs Underhay is keen to support other local artists and businesses and her new Gaol Lane premises has two ‘Duck Pods’ alongside the main studio shop which can be rented out from just £25 per day.

She hopes the pods will help to launch or expand other community based artists and companies.

Sarah Underhay's Duck in Boots designs. Picture: SARAH UNDERHAY/SUNFLOWER ARTISTRY

Mrs Underhay explained: ”These two new pods give a whole new dimension to the way we can support people and support our town because people can book these for a day, a week or a month - whatever suits them.

“They can rent the pods from £25 per day which is all inclusive with a slightly higher rate on a Thursday, Friday and Saturday and closer to Christmas as they are peak times.

Duck in Boots the independent gift and craft shop in Sudbury is returning to the town centre after an 18 month break, Owner Sarah Underhay has added two new self contained Duck Pods to the new site. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“What’s particularly unique about this place is that there will be a work desk so that whoever is in here out of our artists and crafters - they will be sitting here working live in an open studio so people can see us in action as well as displaying and selling our work.

“It shows you that there is a person behind the product - you’re supporting that person by buying that product.”

She said the space could suit food retailers, chocolatiers, glass artists or vintage clothing sellers - operating seven days a week if we they want to.

With a passion for inspiring the next generation, Mrs Underhay is supportive of people who lack qualifications, herself having left school at the age of 15 with no GCSEs due to struggling socially.

Duck in Boots the independent gift and craft shop in Sudbury is returning to the town centre after an 18 month break, Owner Sarah Underhay has added two new self contained Duck Pods to the new site. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

She said: “I do a post every summer saying don’t worry about what your exam results are - I run my own business and I haven’t got a single GCSE. Yes, they give you access to a lot of opportunities but you are the maker of your own future.”

