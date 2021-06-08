4 ducklings rescued after being trapped in storm drain
Four ducklings were rescued in Long Melford when they became trapped after falling into a storm drain today.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called out to reports of four ducklings trapped, by local residents who were concerned for their welfare.
Local resident Harriet Duffy was out for a walk with her sister Gemma when they noticed the baby birds stuck.
Miss Duffy, said: "We were out for walk and my sister looked down and saw that there were three ducklings were stuck and one had already got out as it was running around.
"We walked up to the garden centre and got a net and a bucket to put them in.
"By the time we came back I saw the fire engine, and it was for the ducklings and they had started to get them out.
"The mum was nowhere about, which was quite sad put the fire crews were amazing they were so good and gentle with the ducklings."
The ducklings were then taken to Long Melford vets for a check up before being released back into the wild.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: "One appliance from Long Melford was at the scene and removed the ducklings."