Pub to mark major makeover with ‘taste of vintage’ event

The new look Duke of York reopened its doors to the people of Woodbridge on February 8.

The Duke of York pub in Woodbridge is to celebrate its major refurbishment with a menu taster event.

The pub, on Ipswich Road, reopened on February 8 and is inviting guests to join staff in sampling new dishes on the menu alongside a free glass of bubbles on Friday, February 22 at 7.30pm.

Landlord Paul Johnston said: “We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply to relax with their four-legged friends and read the Sunday paper.

“The Duke of York is in a fantastic location in the Suffolk countryside, and we have an amazing support network around us, so we hope that all of our guests, both regulars and first-timers love the transformation.”

The Duke of York is so called because it’s said to sit on the very hill up which the Grand Old Duke of York marched his 10,000 men, before marching them down again.

Places can be secured by emailing vintageinns@spottydogcommunications.com with the subject line “The Duke of York- Taste of Vintage”.