Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Pub to mark major makeover with ‘taste of vintage’ event

PUBLISHED: 11:33 18 February 2019

The new look Duke of York reopened its doors to the people of Woodbridge on February 8. Picture: VINTAGE INNS

The new look Duke of York reopened its doors to the people of Woodbridge on February 8. Picture: VINTAGE INNS

Archant

The Duke of York pub in Woodbridge is to celebrate its major refurbishment with a menu taster event.

The pub, on Ipswich Road, reopened on February 8 and is inviting guests to join staff in sampling new dishes on the menu alongside a free glass of bubbles on Friday, February 22 at 7.30pm.

Landlord Paul Johnston said: “We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply to relax with their four-legged friends and read the Sunday paper.

“The Duke of York is in a fantastic location in the Suffolk countryside, and we have an amazing support network around us, so we hope that all of our guests, both regulars and first-timers love the transformation.”

The Duke of York is so called because it’s said to sit on the very hill up which the Grand Old Duke of York marched his 10,000 men, before marching them down again.

Places can be secured by emailing vintageinns@spottydogcommunications.com with the subject line “The Duke of York- Taste of Vintage”.

Most Read

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Fuller Flavour: We must keep Judge, and critics of Lambert are wrong

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert watches on during the draw with Stoke - Karl Fuller says critics of the Town manager are wrong. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Suspected hare coursers evade police capture

An anti-hare coursing sign. Picture: LIBRARY

North Stander: ‘Come on Mr Evans, time to show the fans how much you value us’

Town fans watch on as Ipswich draw 1-1 with Stoke at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ed Sheeran celebrates birthday with trip to Narnia

Ed Sheeran has taken a trip to Narnia for his birthday Picture PA WIRE/ PA IMAGES

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

East Anglian Labour activists pledge support after seven MPs defect

Labour MPs (left to right) Chris Leslie, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey, Luciana Berger, Angela Smith, Chuka Umunna and Gavin Shuker announce their resignations during a press conference at County Hall in Westminster, to create a new Independent Group in the House of Commons. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘Some might have other ideas... but we are focussed on getting out of this mess’ – Teddy Bishop

Teddy Bishop (left) recently signed a new contract until 2021. Photo: Steve Waller

Pub to mark major makeover with ‘taste of vintage’ event

The new look Duke of York reopened its doors to the people of Woodbridge on February 8. Picture: VINTAGE INNS

Police appeal for help tracing missing woman last seen on Valentine’s Day

Police are appealing for help tracing Shirley Newman, 70, who was last seen at her home in Sheringham on Thursday, February 14. Photo: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists