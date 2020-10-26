Grade II village pub to be turned into house after plans approved

Plans to turn a Grade II-listed village pub in Coddenham into a house have been approved by planning officials after attempts to sell the disused premises failed.

The Duke’s Head, in High Street, went out of business years ago and attempts to find new tenants have been ongoing ever since.

However, according to applicant Mirrorstoke Ltd, efforts have been unsuccessful due to the small size of the pub and small car park.

Planners from Mid Suffolk District Council have now given the designs full planning permission meaning that work can start on the building once the developers meet a number of conditions.

The development would see the historic pub renovated, with minimal external changes.

Inside, the bar area will be removed and several walls would be built to make a number of new rooms.

The applicant said that internal changes are “minimal” and there will be “no loss of historic fabric”.

During the application process, Historic England was approached but said it “did not wish to comment” on the renovation work.

In the application, Mirrorstoke Ltd said: “The current public house has been disused for a number of years and has been classified as an asset of community value.

“The current owners have marketed the public house extensively in an attempt to find a tenant but without success.

“The reasons for this are varied yet mainly revolve around the fact the premises are quite small with limited parking.

“In order for rural public houses to survive it is widely acknowledged they need to offer food as well as drink.

“The premises’ size thus makes this unviable for most operators.”

Commenting on the application, one local said plans to turn the pub into a house was the “only viable option”.

They said: “We have been concerned for years regarding the ongoing derelict state of the property as it has not been maintained.

“We agree that turning the property into a residential dwelling is the only viable option, it was a shame it was stopped by the community group years ago.”

When consulted on application, Coddenham Parish Council unanimously voted to recommend approval at a meeting in July this year.