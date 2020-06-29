E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Unviable’ village pub to be turned into house

PUBLISHED: 07:32 30 June 2020

Plans have been submitted to change the Dukes Head pub in Coddenham into a house. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans have been submitted to change the Dukes Head pub in Coddenham into a house. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Plans to turn a Grade II listed village pub in Coddenham into a house have been submitted after attempts to sell the disused premises failed.

The Dukes Head, in High Street, went out of business years ago and attempts to find new tenants have been ongoing ever since.

However, according to applicant Mirrorstoke Ltd, efforts have been unsuccessful due to the small size of the pub and small car park.

The development would see the pub renovated, with minimal external changes.

Inside, the bar area will be removed and several walls would be built to make new rooms.

The applicant said that internal changes are “minimal” and there will be “no loss of historic fabric”.

Historic England was approached regarding the application but said it did not “wish to comment”.

You may also want to watch:

In the application, Mirrorstoke Ltd said: “The current public house has been disused for a number of years and has been classified as an asset of community value.

“The current owners have marketed the public house extensively in an attempt to find a tenant but without success.

“The reasons for this are varied yet mainly revolve around the fact the premises are quite small with limited parking.

“In order for rural public houses to survive it is widely acknowledged they need to offer food as well as drink.

“The premises size thus makes this unviable for most operators.”

A decision on the plans will now be made by Mid Suffolk District Council in the coming weeks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police to step up breath tests and enforcement as pubs reopen

Mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt, speed, drink and drug-driving have been statistically linked to both a higher number and higher severity of collisions Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters called after 200 tyres found alight near Ipswich

Fire crews from Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds were called to the scene of the fire at West Meadows Travellers' Site Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

‘Unviable’ village pub to be turned into house

Plans have been submitted to change the Dukes Head pub in Coddenham into a house. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘This is the most concerned I’ve ever been for the future’ - Results of our fan polls on the state of Town

Ipswich Town fans are concerned for the future with Paul Lambert at the helm, according to our polls

Murdered Ipswich teen’s step-mum qualifies as youth worker

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Ipswich MP (then candidate) Tom Hunt visited Nansen Road Baptist Church during the 2019 General Election (left to right: Debbie Dunne, Neville Aitkens, Priti Patel, Helen Forbes, Catherine Head, Terry Charles and Tom Hunt) Picture: ARCHANT