‘Unviable’ village pub to be turned into house

Plans to turn a Grade II listed village pub in Coddenham into a house have been submitted after attempts to sell the disused premises failed.

The Dukes Head, in High Street, went out of business years ago and attempts to find new tenants have been ongoing ever since.

However, according to applicant Mirrorstoke Ltd, efforts have been unsuccessful due to the small size of the pub and small car park.

The development would see the pub renovated, with minimal external changes.

Inside, the bar area will be removed and several walls would be built to make new rooms.

The applicant said that internal changes are “minimal” and there will be “no loss of historic fabric”.

Historic England was approached regarding the application but said it did not “wish to comment”.

In the application, Mirrorstoke Ltd said: “The current public house has been disused for a number of years and has been classified as an asset of community value.

“The current owners have marketed the public house extensively in an attempt to find a tenant but without success.

“The reasons for this are varied yet mainly revolve around the fact the premises are quite small with limited parking.

“In order for rural public houses to survive it is widely acknowledged they need to offer food as well as drink.

“The premises size thus makes this unviable for most operators.”

A decision on the plans will now be made by Mid Suffolk District Council in the coming weeks.