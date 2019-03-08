E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Children's toys urgently recalled amid fears they could cause choking

PUBLISHED: 11:29 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 13 August 2019

A number of Dune Craft toys are being recalled amid fears they could cause choking. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

A number of Dune Craft toys are being recalled amid fears they could cause choking. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Check your homes for these Dune Craft toys which are being recalled as they pose a potential choking hazard.

Dune Craft are recalling three types of their expandable toys which can enlarge up to 200 times their size.

All of their Spider Balls, Water Marbles and Glow in the Dark Spit Balls are being withdrawn from the market - and customers with any of these toys are urged to stop their children playing with them immediately and to return them for a full refund.

Suffolk Trading Standards have warned customers that the balls can be put into the mouth and swallowed by children - expanding and causing a fatal occlusion of the respiratory track or intestinal blockage of small children.

Therefore the products do not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European standard EN 71-1.

Dune Craft - Glow in the Dark Spit Balls

Clear plastic tub with purple sticker, containing small balls that are to be placed in water and after some time a multitude of balls break out of the ball, having increased in size.

Batch number/barcode: 810017019991

Dune Craft - Water Marbles

Plastic tub with blue labelling containing balls that are to be placed in water and after some time a multitude of small balls break out of the balls, having increased in size.

Batch number/barcode: 810017019984

Dune Craft - Spider Balls

Orange plastic packaging containing a bag of green balls that are to be placed in water and after some time more balls break out of the balls, having increased in size.

Batch number/barcode: 810017013791

Suffolk Trading Standards are urging customers to stop using these toys immediately - for further details see their website.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Campaigners warn of ‘growing threat’ to rural communities - as plans emerge for more intensive poultry barns

Some of the campaigners who formed the Save Our Suffolk Countryside in opposition to the expansion of intensive poultry farming Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Will your journey change as bus services in rural Suffolk set for new contract?

A Galloways bus at the Ipswich Bus Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Children’s toys urgently recalled amid fears they could cause choking

A number of Dune Craft toys are being recalled amid fears they could cause choking. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Is this Suffolk B&B the best in the UK?

Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B’s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists