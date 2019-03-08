Children's toys urgently recalled amid fears they could cause choking

A number of Dune Craft toys are being recalled amid fears they could cause choking. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Check your homes for these Dune Craft toys which are being recalled as they pose a potential choking hazard.

Dune Craft are recalling three types of their expandable toys which can enlarge up to 200 times their size.

All of their Spider Balls, Water Marbles and Glow in the Dark Spit Balls are being withdrawn from the market - and customers with any of these toys are urged to stop their children playing with them immediately and to return them for a full refund.

Suffolk Trading Standards have warned customers that the balls can be put into the mouth and swallowed by children - expanding and causing a fatal occlusion of the respiratory track or intestinal blockage of small children.

Therefore the products do not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European standard EN 71-1.

Dune Craft - Glow in the Dark Spit Balls

Clear plastic tub with purple sticker, containing small balls that are to be placed in water and after some time a multitude of balls break out of the ball, having increased in size.

Batch number/barcode: 810017019991

Dune Craft - Water Marbles

Plastic tub with blue labelling containing balls that are to be placed in water and after some time a multitude of small balls break out of the balls, having increased in size.

Batch number/barcode: 810017019984

Dune Craft - Spider Balls

Orange plastic packaging containing a bag of green balls that are to be placed in water and after some time more balls break out of the balls, having increased in size.

Batch number/barcode: 810017013791

Suffolk Trading Standards are urging customers to stop using these toys immediately - for further details see their website.