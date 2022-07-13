News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Hidden gem' in Suffolk named one of the best places for a picnic in UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:00 PM July 13, 2022
A Suffolk beach has been named as one of the best places for a picnic in the UK

A Suffolk beach has been named as one of the best places for a picnic in the UK - Credit: Archant

A 'hidden gem' of Suffolk has been named one of the best places for a picnic in the UK. 

New research, carried out by Aspall Cyder, revealed that Dunwich Heath and beach was the tenth best place for a picnic.

Half the people that voted in the pole said they prefer a picnic location which is off the beaten track, as it will less crowded and quieter than better known spots, which is why Dunwich is one of the best places for a relaxing picnic. 

Dunwich was recently named the UK's best hidden gem for a summer getaway due to it being a place where holidaymakers can "escape the staycation crowds" and avoid airport "chaos".

Georgia Wallis, brand manager, Aspall said: “We know that this summer it’s more important to people than ever to get out there and make the most of it.

"From the research it’s clear that people want to make everyday moments that little bit more special and memorable, whether it’s a beautiful picnic location, or what’s in your picnic basket.”

Dunwich News

Don't Miss

A resident is concerned about the situation with vehicles clogging up Orchard End in Grundisburgh

'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk...

Dominic Bareham

person
The Swan in Needham Market High Street

Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

Dominic Bareham

person
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

'Devastated' - Community's shock at Ipswich crash tragedy

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey was blamed for COVID deaths.

Radio presenter steps in after MP confronted by 'verbally aggressive' man

Dominic Bareham

person