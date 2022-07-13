'Hidden gem' in Suffolk named one of the best places for a picnic in UK

A Suffolk beach has been named as one of the best places for a picnic in the UK - Credit: Archant

A 'hidden gem' of Suffolk has been named one of the best places for a picnic in the UK.

New research, carried out by Aspall Cyder, revealed that Dunwich Heath and beach was the tenth best place for a picnic.

Half the people that voted in the pole said they prefer a picnic location which is off the beaten track, as it will less crowded and quieter than better known spots, which is why Dunwich is one of the best places for a relaxing picnic.

Dunwich was recently named the UK's best hidden gem for a summer getaway due to it being a place where holidaymakers can "escape the staycation crowds" and avoid airport "chaos".

Georgia Wallis, brand manager, Aspall said: “We know that this summer it’s more important to people than ever to get out there and make the most of it.

"From the research it’s clear that people want to make everyday moments that little bit more special and memorable, whether it’s a beautiful picnic location, or what’s in your picnic basket.”