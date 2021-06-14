News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
WATCH: DVD to be auctioned of Ed Sheeran, 15, in Grease at Suffolk school

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:08 AM June 14, 2021   
Ed Sheeran aged 15 in the video of a production of Grease at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham

Ed Sheeran aged 15 in the video of a production of Grease at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham - Credit: Omega Auctions

A DVD recording of a 15-year-old Ed Sheeran appearing in a Suffolk school performance of the musical Grease is to be auctioned.

The video, which is almost two hours long, shows the Suffolk star playing the character of "Putzie" or "Rump", one of the T-Birds.

Ed, who still lives near Framlingham, appeared on stage at  Thomas Mills High School in the town.

He had slicked back hair wearing a leather jacket and gave a solo performance of the song Mooning during the show.

He also has a major backing singer/dancer role for all of the songs, and performs a duet of Those Magic Changes.

The DVD is being sold by Omega Auctions, which has shared a clip from the video on YouTube. 

It will be auctioned on June 29 at the Merseyside premises of the auction company, which specialises in music memorabilia.

Ed's former music teacher, Richard Hanley, has previously told this newspaper of the young singer's flair for performing, with roles in both Grease and The Sound of Music during his schooldays.

Ed Sheeran as he is now

Ed Sheeran as he is now - Credit: PA

Mr Hanley recalled Ed's passion for music and described him as  a "character" and an "entertainer", but overall a fairly well-behaved student - saying: "He was a performer at school."

The Grease DVD comes from a former pupil at Thomas Mills who was a fellow-cast member.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “Over the last year or so we’ve seen an exponential increase in interest for memorabilia and collectables relating to contemporary artists, especially Ed Sheeran.

“We sold a rare early CD title for £50,000 in September of last year and since then the enquiries and consignments have been non-stop.

“The footage is a great watch and we think it definitely gives a hint as to Ed’s star potential.”

Earlier this year, a painting by Ed, aged 30, raised £51,000 for Cancer Campaign in Suffolk via a raffle.

Later this month, the singer will release his first solo single in four years, titled Bad Habits.

The singer revealed the name of his new single on his Instagram story last week when his name was projected on the Tate Modern in London. 

Ed Sheeran
Framlingham News

