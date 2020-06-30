E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager who left female police officer with broken jaw warned he faces jail

30 June, 2020 - 19:00
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A machete-carrying teenager who assaulted two police officers – leaving one with a fractured eye socket and a broken jaw – has been told he faces a significant custodial sentence.

Dylan Craig appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to admit a string of offences, including assaults on two police officers and two members of the public, criminal damage to cars and carrying a machete in public.

The 18-year-old was arrested in Stowmarket following two incidents on the evening of Wednesday, June 3.

Police were called after two 17-year-old girls were threatened by three males near the railway station at 8.25pm.

The girls were followed into Creeting Road West, where one of the males brandished a machete before striking one of them on the leg – causing no injury – and punching her to the head.

Police found the suspects in the vicinity of Newton Road, where Craig left a female officer with a fractured eye socket, a broken jaw and swelling, while a male officer suffered a cut to the face.

Craig, of Hill Rise, Stowmarket, appeared at court on video link from Norwich prison to plead guilty to causing Pc Judith Hambling grievous bodily harm with intent, causing Timothy Barnes actual bodily harm, assaulting the teenage girl by beating and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

You may also want to watch:

In connection with an incident in Ipswich Road at about 8am on the same night, Craig admitted assaulting a 56-year-old man and throwing a bottle at the windscreen of his Volkswagen Passat.

He also admitted damaging the windscreen of the same car and a Vauxhall Combo van belonging to the same victim on May 22.

A 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man arrested on the same evening were released without charge.

The injured officers were taken to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

Inspector Shawn Wakeling paid tribute to their bravery and called the attack “completely unacceptable”.

Craig is due to be sentenced on September 10 following the preparation of a pre-sentence report and psychiatric assessment.

Judge Emma Peters said the offences clearly crossed the custody threshold, telling Craig:

“There is no question that you will be facing a custodial sentence.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Giant business park planned near A14 benefits from £40k in green funding

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket Picture: SEALAND AERIAL

Primary school goes ‘above and beyond’ to reopen for all pupils

Head Teacher of Woolpit Primary Academy Sarah Clayton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager who left female police officer with broken jaw warned he faces jail

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Business chiefs ‘disappointed’ as A14 left out of PM’s coronavirus recovery plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a speech during a visit to Dudley College of Technology in Dudley. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Mum’s shock at suspected theft of 10-year-old daughter’s specialist buggy

Sarah Bates' daughter, Maggie, has severe autism, profound learning disabilities, and is non-verbal Picture: SARAH BATES

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS