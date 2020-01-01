E-edition Read the EADT online edition
E-fit issued after serious assault left woman with fractured cheekbone

PUBLISHED: 09:56 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 20 January 2020

Detectives investigating an assault in Clacton have released an e-fit of a person they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Detectives investigating a serious attack in Clacton where a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s were assaulted have released an e-fit of a person they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

It was reported that at around 12.30pm on Sunday, November 10 2019, the woman and man were approached in Flatford Drive, by a man described as being in his early 20s.

He asked them for a lighter and then claimed he had a knife.

The two victims went into a nearby property and, later, the man returned with two other men and assaulted them both.

The woman was left with a fractured cheekbone following the altercation and the man was left with minor injuries.

One of the men was described as being in his 40s, white and roughly 5ft 6in tall with a bald head. The second was described as 6ft tall with short spiky hair and aged between 19 and 20 years-old.

If you recognise the person in the e-fit or witnessed the incident please contact Clacton's Local Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference 42/179467/19.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

