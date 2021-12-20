Elsa welcomed a group from children's charity EACH to the Christmas on the Hills trail in Woodbridge - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Elves, Elsa and an evil ice queen welcomed a group from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) to a Christmas trail in Woodbridge.

Fresh Air Events, the team behind the Christmas on the Hills lights spectacular, greeted 35 families and staff from the charity.

They were met by a magician, a naughty Grinch, reindeer, and Father Christmas before exploring a tunnel of lights, a candy cane walk and an elf workshop and toasting marshmallows by Santa’s sleigh.

The Nutcracker on the Christmas on the Hills trail in Woodbridge - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Christmas on the Hills is based at Seckford Hills, next to Seckford Hall Hotel, and features special effects, live actors and music as well as a host of festive props.

A spokesman for Fresh Air Events said: “We were delighted to welcome families and staff from EACH to our event and see so many happy, smiling faces."

The event is raising money for the hospice, and donation buckets and posters with QR codes are located throughout the trail to enable people to donate.

Christmas on the Hills is set to run until Christmas Eve, from 4pm-8pm. Tickets are available in entry slots to avoid overcrowding and booking is advised via the website.



