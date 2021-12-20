News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Elsa greets children's charity group at festive trail in Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:30 PM December 20, 2021
Elsa welcomed a group from children's charity EACH to the Christmas on the Hills trail in Woodbridge

Elsa welcomed a group from children's charity EACH to the Christmas on the Hills trail in Woodbridge - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Elves, Elsa and an evil ice queen welcomed a group from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) to a Christmas trail in Woodbridge.

Fresh Air Events, the team behind the Christmas on the Hills lights spectacular, greeted 35 families and staff from the charity.

They were met by a magician, a naughty Grinch, reindeer, and Father Christmas before exploring a tunnel of lights, a candy cane walk and an elf workshop and toasting marshmallows by Santa’s sleigh.

The Nutcracker on the Christmas on the Hills trail in Woodbridge

The Nutcracker on the Christmas on the Hills trail in Woodbridge - Credit: Fresh Air Events

Christmas on the Hills is based at Seckford Hills, next to Seckford Hall Hotel, and features special effects, live actors and music as well as a host of festive props.

A spokesman for Fresh Air Events said: “We were delighted to welcome families and staff from EACH to our event and see so many happy, smiling faces."

The event is raising money for the hospice, and donation buckets and posters with QR codes are located throughout the trail to enable people to donate.

Christmas on the Hills is set to run until Christmas Eve, from 4pm-8pm. Tickets are available in entry slots to avoid overcrowding and booking is advised via the website.


Christmas
Charity News
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Essex County Council have called for tougher tier two Covid restrictions to combat the rise in infec

Coronavirus

Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Problems with HGVs has been an ongoing issue in Coddenham, near Needham Market

Suffolk County Council

Historic Suffolk village calls for lorry ban

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood heads home.

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland | Live

Matchday Recap: Town and Sunderland share the spoils

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

East of England Ambulance Service

Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon